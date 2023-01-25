Financial Institutions (FISI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 30th. Analysts expect Financial Institutions to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $55.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.58 million. On average, analysts expect Financial Institutions to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $23.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,187. Financial Institutions has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The company has a market cap of $364.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FISI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Hovde Group cut shares of Financial Institutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Financial Institutions by 177.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Financial Institutions by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Financial Institutions by 263.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Financial Institutions by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Financial Institutions by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

