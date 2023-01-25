Financial Avengers Inc. Lowers Stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Financial Avengers Inc. lowered its position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 6.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 6.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 8.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 367.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LC. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

In other LendingClub news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $62,961.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 145,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,369.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 28,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $288,358.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,143.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $62,961.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 145,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,369.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 22,300 shares of company stock worth $214,646 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

LC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,329. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. LendingClub Co. has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $23.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.55.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

