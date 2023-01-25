Financial Avengers Inc. Acquires 87 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Financial Avengers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 491 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.2% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,929,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,335 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after buying an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $537,996,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,752,598 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,400,252,000 after buying an additional 1,047,892 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,813,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,585,693,000 after buying an additional 998,214 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.39.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $3.63 on Wednesday, reaching $495.23. The company had a trading volume of 593,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,950,597. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.73 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $462.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $518.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $524.08.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

