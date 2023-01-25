FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) Announces $0.28 Dividend

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st.
FFD Financial Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FFDF opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.14. FFD Financial has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $45.00.
FFD Financial Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FFD Financial (FFDF)
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
- How Will Early 2023 Layoffs Affect These 5 Biotech Stocks?
- Is the Pain Over for Baudax Bio Investors after a 70% Spike?
- Will Rocket Lab’s First U.S. Launch Send Stock Into Stratosphere?
- When Will Crane Holdings Take Flight?
Receive News & Ratings for FFD Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFD Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.