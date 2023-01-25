FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) Announces $0.28 Dividend

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FFDF opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.14. FFD Financial has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $45.00.

FFD Financial Corp. is a bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank, which engages in general banking solutions. The firm specializes in deposits, loans and mortgages, account services, cash management, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate, Non-Residential Real Estate and Land, Commercial Secured and Unsecured, and Consumer and Other.

