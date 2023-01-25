Fetch.ai Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $55.16 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001174 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $218.15 million and approximately $55.16 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00077169 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00056570 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010582 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00024677 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

