Fetch.ai (FET) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $57.31 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $213.25 million and approximately $57.31 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001159 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00074516 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00054502 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010300 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00024234 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

