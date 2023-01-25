Fei USD Price Tops $1.00 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. Fei USD has a total market cap of $422.94 million and $936,259.24 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fei USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004380 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010040 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00050096 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00030530 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000214 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017809 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00215786 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00018603 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99926978 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $936,260.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.