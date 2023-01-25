Factorial Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000. Factorial Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of ZimVie as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ZimVie during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in ZimVie during the second quarter worth about $724,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in ZimVie during the third quarter worth about $192,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of ZimVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ZimVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Get ZimVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on ZimVie in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

ZimVie Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ZimVie stock opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.87. ZimVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. ZimVie had a negative return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $214.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.83 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZimVie Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZimVie Profile

(Get Rating)

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZimVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZimVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.