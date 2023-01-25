Factorial Partners LLC Invests $447,000 in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LiveRamp by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in LiveRamp by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in LiveRamp by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on RAMP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on LiveRamp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

LiveRamp Price Performance

NYSE:RAMP opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.07. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $45.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.83.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.11 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at LiveRamp

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 7,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $162,183.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 112,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,294.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

