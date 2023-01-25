Factorial Partners LLC Increases Stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Shares of GTES opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.54. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $16.44.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $860.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GTES shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

