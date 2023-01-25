Factorial Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Nomad Foods accounts for approximately 1.3% of Factorial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.74. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $26.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.86.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $765.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOMD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nomad Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

