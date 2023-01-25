Factorial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 37,200 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 37,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 916,219 shares in the company, valued at $29,832,090.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $5,487,247.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,018.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 30,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 916,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,832,090.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 419,601 shares of company stock worth $13,493,768. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marathon Oil Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of research firms recently commented on MRO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

MRO stock opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.61.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 27.76%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.