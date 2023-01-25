F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $155.00. The stock had previously closed at $146.47, but opened at $138.67. F5 shares last traded at $143.17, with a volume of 207,340 shares.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on F5 from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on F5 from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on F5 from $173.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on F5 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on F5 in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.29.
In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $1,294,971.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,256,387.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $25,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $1,294,971.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,256,387.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,521 shares of company stock worth $3,747,727. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.35. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09.
F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
