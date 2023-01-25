F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $155.00. The stock had previously closed at $146.47, but opened at $138.67. F5 shares last traded at $143.17, with a volume of 207,340 shares.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on F5 from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on F5 from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on F5 from $173.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on F5 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on F5 in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.29.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $1,294,971.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,256,387.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $25,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $1,294,971.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,256,387.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,521 shares of company stock worth $3,747,727. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F5 Trading Down 2.9 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of F5 by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of F5 by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.35. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

