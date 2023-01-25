F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.36-2.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $690-710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $703.37 million. F5 also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of FFIV traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.47. The stock had a trading volume of 860,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,277. F5 has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $225.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that F5 will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $164.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.33.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $25,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $25,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $1,294,971.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,256,387.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,521 shares of company stock worth $3,747,727. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of F5 by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $224,824,000 after buying an additional 178,042 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,188,000 after buying an additional 96,873 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of F5 by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 714,798 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $149,358,000 after buying an additional 91,580 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,312,000 after buying an additional 43,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 74,965 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after buying an additional 37,161 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

