Exxon Mobil (XOM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Exxon Mobil to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.81. 13,511,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,679,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.20. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $71.39 and a 12 month high of $126.54.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.35.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,444,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $532,273,000 after purchasing an additional 131,410 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,599,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,560,000 after purchasing an additional 119,568 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,447,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,852 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $127,514,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.