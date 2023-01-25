Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Trading Up 3.5%

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) shares were up 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.73 and last traded at $18.63. Approximately 107,782 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 839,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Several research firms have commented on XPRO. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.13.

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $334.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.00 million. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Expro Group Holdings will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $151,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,895,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,282,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $151,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,895,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,282,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 18,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $345,900.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,542,226.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,218,348 shares of company stock valued at $152,149,701. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Expro Group in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Expro Group by 23.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Expro Group in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expro Group in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Expro Group in the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

