Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Experian from GBX 3,250 ($40.24) to GBX 3,200 ($39.62) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Experian from GBX 3,400 ($42.09) to GBX 3,200 ($39.62) in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Experian from GBX 3,100 ($38.38) to GBX 3,230 ($39.99) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Experian in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Experian from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Experian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,082.88.

EXPGY stock opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. Experian has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $43.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average is $32.95.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

