Ero Copper Corp. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Cormark increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ero Copper in a report released on Thursday, January 19th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$112.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$128.97 million.
Ero Copper Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of ERO stock opened at C$21.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. The firm has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 9.89. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$10.54 and a 12 month high of C$21.90.
About Ero Copper
Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.
Read More
