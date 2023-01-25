Ero Copper Corp. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Cormark increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ero Copper in a report released on Thursday, January 19th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$112.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$128.97 million.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ERO. Scotiabank upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC cut their target price on Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$19.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.83.

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$21.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. The firm has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 9.89. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$10.54 and a 12 month high of C$21.90.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

