Ergo Price Tops $1.63 on Top Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $106.24 million and approximately $875,872.52 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00007210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,629.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000374 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.88 or 0.00388382 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015636 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.37 or 0.00752977 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00093759 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.10 or 0.00570567 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001155 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004393 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00178464 BTC.
Ergo Profile
Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,126,733 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ergo Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.