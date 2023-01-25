Ergo Price Tops $1.63 on Top Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $106.24 million and approximately $875,872.52 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00007210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,629.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.88 or 0.00388382 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015636 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.37 or 0.00752977 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00093759 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.10 or 0.00570567 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00178464 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,126,733 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

