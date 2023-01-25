ERC20 (ERC20) One Day Trading Volume Hits $740.90

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a market cap of $10.11 million and approximately $740.90 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00009969 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00050182 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030516 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000214 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017854 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004405 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.82 or 0.00215149 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002875 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00898074 USD and is down -3.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $758.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

