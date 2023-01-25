Eon Lithium (CVE:ANG) Trading Up 3.6%

Eon Lithium Corp. (CVE:ANG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 10,685 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 77,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Eon Lithium Stock Up 3.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$2.40 million and a PE ratio of -1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.16.

About Eon Lithium

Angel Gold Corp., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Colombia. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Porvenir gold property located within the Segovia-Remedios gold belt in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia.

