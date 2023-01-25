Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Issues Earnings Results

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $173.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.42 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 35.36%.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $54.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.04.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Financial Services

In related news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 24,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $1,279,159.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,196,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

