Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) were up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 35,577 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 26,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.
Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $81.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.53.
Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enlivex Therapeutics
Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is a clinical stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company, which develops Allocetra,a universal off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. The company was founded on January 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Nes-Ziona, Israel.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV)
- Is The Bottom In For Cyber-Security Stocks?
- Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Pull into Buying Zone
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
- How Will Early 2023 Layoffs Affect These 5 Biotech Stocks?
- Is the Pain Over for Baudax Bio Investors after a 70% Spike?
Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.