Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) were up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 35,577 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 26,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $81.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.53.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is a clinical stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company, which develops Allocetra,a universal off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. The company was founded on January 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Nes-Ziona, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.