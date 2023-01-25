EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) PT Lowered to $23.00

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMTGet Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.31% from the stock’s current price.

ESMT has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on EngageSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

EngageSmart Price Performance

Shares of ESMT stock opened at $18.96 on Monday. EngageSmart has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $24.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.93. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 237.03 and a beta of 0.43.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. EngageSmart had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.51 million. Equities research analysts expect that EngageSmart will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EngageSmart news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $494,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,099,763 shares in the company, valued at $19,432,812.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EngageSmart

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESMT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 134.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart Company Profile

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

