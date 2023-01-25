EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) PT Lowered to $23.00

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.31% from the stock’s current price.

ESMT has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on EngageSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

Get EngageSmart alerts:

EngageSmart Price Performance

Shares of ESMT stock opened at $18.96 on Monday. EngageSmart has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $24.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.93. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 237.03 and a beta of 0.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. EngageSmart had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.51 million. Equities research analysts expect that EngageSmart will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other EngageSmart news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $494,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,099,763 shares in the company, valued at $19,432,812.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EngageSmart

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESMT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 134.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.