Energi (NRG) Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. Energi has a total market cap of $12.88 million and $164,501.50 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000922 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00076964 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00058553 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010922 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00025034 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 60,680,517 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

