Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.40

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.40 and traded as high as C$4.72. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at C$4.66, with a volume of 330,357 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EDR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC lowered their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$4.25 to C$4.40 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.88.

The firm has a market cap of C$951.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.40.

Endeavour Silver ( TSE:EDR Get Rating ) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$51.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

