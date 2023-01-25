Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 3.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Encompass Health by 2.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 67.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

Encompass Health Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, Director Greg D. Carmichael purchased 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,549.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EHC opened at $61.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.44. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.