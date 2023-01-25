Empowered Funds LLC Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127,129 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.1% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 138,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,101,000 after acquiring an additional 47,507 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $100.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.88. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $112.30.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

