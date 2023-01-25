Empowered Funds LLC Reduces Holdings in ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX)

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101,931 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 1.07% of ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBX. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter worth about $931,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,314,000 after purchasing an additional 176,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 333,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury Stock Down 0.5 %

ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury stock opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.90.

