Empowered Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,335 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $313.57 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $223.66 and a twelve month high of $324.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $303.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.57. The company has a market cap of $80.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.05.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

