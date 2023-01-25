Empowered Funds LLC Invests $2.12 Million in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 50,343 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $46.39 on Wednesday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $57.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.93 and a 200-day moving average of $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.50.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.48. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $456.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 7.97%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

