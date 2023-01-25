Empowered Funds LLC Invests $1.68 Million in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $3,423,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 486,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,501,000 after purchasing an additional 275,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,213,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,087,000 after acquiring an additional 37,587 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

IRTC stock opened at $99.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.36. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $169.54.

Insider Transactions at iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.19. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.31% and a negative net margin of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $103.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.43 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,554,357.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,927,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IRTC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

