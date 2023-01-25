Empowered Funds LLC Has $966,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $367.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $423.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 target price (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on S&P Global from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.06.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

