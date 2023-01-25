Empowered Funds LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,843,000 after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 185,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $640.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $606.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $508.40. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $340.48 and a fifty-two week high of $658.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. The business had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.10 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.12% and a negative return on equity of 51.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.17.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $288,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total transaction of $8,293,455.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $288,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,606 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,072 shares of company stock worth $12,180,047 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Articles

