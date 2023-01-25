Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 3.0% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.84 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $68.81. The stock has a market cap of $88.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.56 and a 200 day moving average of $63.14.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

