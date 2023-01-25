Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $512.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.83.
Insider Activity
The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $348.33 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.41.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.81 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.71 earnings per share for the current year.
The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.27%.
About The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
- How Will Early 2023 Layoffs Affect These 5 Biotech Stocks?
- Is the Pain Over for Baudax Bio Investors after a 70% Spike?
- Will Rocket Lab’s First U.S. Launch Send Stock Into Stratosphere?
- When Will Crane Holdings Take Flight?
Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.