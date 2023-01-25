Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 2,384 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,929,009,000 after buying an additional 5,556,335 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after buying an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $537,996,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,752,598 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,400,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,813,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,585,693,000 after purchasing an additional 998,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $484.21. 184,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,984,299. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.51 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $518.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $524.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $452.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on UNH. UBS Group cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.28.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

