Empirical Finance LLC Raises Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $39,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ROP stock opened at $446.18 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $488.23. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $436.22 and a 200 day moving average of $413.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were given a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.43.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.