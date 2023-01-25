Empirical Finance LLC Increases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in 3M by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 33,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in 3M by 694.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 19,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in 3M by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $115.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. 3M has a 1-year low of $102.58 and a 1-year high of $175.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.56 and its 200 day moving average is $126.19.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.71.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.