Empirical Finance LLC Grows Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 838.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,281,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $219,710,000 after buying an additional 2,931,531 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 256.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,222,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,322,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,887 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 12.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,864,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $534,128,000 after purchasing an additional 864,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,278,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,333,000 after buying an additional 864,088 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH stock opened at $79.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.07. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $82.86. The company has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

