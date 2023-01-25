Emmerson (LON:EML) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.21 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.25 ($0.06). Approximately 1,336,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 690,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.45 ($0.07).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Emmerson in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Emmerson Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.95. The firm has a market cap of £54.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53.

About Emmerson

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the 100% owned Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

