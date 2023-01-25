Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Shares Up 4.7%

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.82 and last traded at $24.81. 457,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 647,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Embecta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Get Embecta alerts:

Embecta Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.54.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Embecta had a net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 52.41%. The company had revenue of $274.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.88 million. Research analysts anticipate that Embecta Corp. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embecta

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Embecta in the third quarter worth $258,676,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Embecta in the third quarter worth $197,911,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Embecta in the third quarter worth $68,114,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Embecta in the third quarter worth $66,598,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Embecta in the third quarter worth $29,545,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Embecta

(Get Rating)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.