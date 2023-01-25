ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Short Interest Down 5.6% in December

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EGKLF opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80. ElringKlinger has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $8.10.

ElringKlinger AG engages in the provision of lightweight solutions, electromobility, sealing and shielding technology, tool technology and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells products and assemblies destined for the automobile industry.

