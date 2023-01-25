ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Short Interest Down 5.6% in December

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.0 days.

ElringKlinger Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EGKLF opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80. ElringKlinger has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $8.10.

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

About ElringKlinger

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

ElringKlinger AG engages in the provision of lightweight solutions, electromobility, sealing and shielding technology, tool technology and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells products and assemblies destined for the automobile industry.

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.