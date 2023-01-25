Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Lifted by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises about 2.0% of First National Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,396,000 after buying an additional 2,456,760 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,375,000 after buying an additional 1,172,504 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,913,000 after purchasing an additional 898,976 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 305.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 496,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,819,000 after purchasing an additional 373,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 38.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,152,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,705,000 after purchasing an additional 320,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.11.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 120,141 shares of company stock valued at $44,151,279 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $349.09. The company had a trading volume of 316,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,808. The company has a market capitalization of $331.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $384.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.46.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.