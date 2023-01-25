Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.11.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.77, for a total transaction of $485,996.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,222,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,549,210,629.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 120,141 shares of company stock valued at $44,151,279 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $345.89. 581,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $328.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $384.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.46.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.