Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Lifted by Hartford Funds Management Co LLC

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 0.1% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 65.3% during the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 60.2% in the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.1% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 487,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

LLY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $346.43. The company had a trading volume of 541,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,829. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $361.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.46. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $384.44. The company has a market cap of $329.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,336 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.77, for a total value of $485,996.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,222,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,549,210,629.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.77, for a total transaction of $485,996.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,222,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,549,210,629.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,141 shares of company stock valued at $44,151,279 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.11.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.