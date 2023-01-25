Elastos (ELA) Hits Market Cap of $19.73 Million

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, Elastos has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00004279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elastos has a market cap of $19.73 million and approximately $217,510.30 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elastos alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 64.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.24 or 0.00400075 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,334.34 or 0.28082352 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.81 or 0.00602094 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees.Elastos aims to create a new kind of Internet, powered by blockchain technology. On this new Internet, people will be able to own digital assets and generate wealth from them. Elastos wants to make digital assets scarce, identifiable and tradable. Property rights pave the way for wealth creation, and Elastos intends to build a new World Wide Web that respects those rights.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.