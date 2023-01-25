Edwards Lifesciences (EW) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.40-$2.50 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.40-$2.50 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. On average, analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 3.7 %

EW opened at $77.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $131.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,552,038.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,287,695.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,926.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,552,038.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,287,695.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,800 shares of company stock worth $6,933,324. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,312,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,904,000 after purchasing an additional 51,140 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,105,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,536,000 after purchasing an additional 80,881 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,278,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $150,539,000 after buying an additional 76,131 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 26.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 597,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,302,000 after buying an additional 123,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EW. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.14.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.