eCash Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $630.50 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, eCash has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a market cap of $630.50 million and approximately $34.72 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,568.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.53 or 0.00564938 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00189014 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00042315 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000677 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,289,129,673,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
