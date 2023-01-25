Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.72

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.72 and traded as low as $12.65. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 465,531 shares.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 19.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.