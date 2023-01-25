Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.72

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.72 and traded as low as $12.65. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 465,531 shares.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
